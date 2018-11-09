हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul among black money holders to get out of high-end cars, stand in queues during demonetisation: Sambit Patra

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases - November 12 and November 20.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh to address his first rally in Pakhanjore town of Kanker district.

Patra reacted to a question asked by the Gandhi scion that if anyone has seen any rich black money holder getting out of a big car and standing in the long queues during demonetisation. The BJP leader said that it was Rahul Gandhi himself who was among those black money holders and used to get out of his Rs 4 crore worth car and stand in queues.

"Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked 'did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during #Demonetisation'? Would like to tell him yes we saw you get out of your 4 crore car and stand in line," Sambit Patra said.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be conducted in two phases - November 12 and November 20. The campaigning for the first phase will end on Saturday.

The first phase on November 12 will see 18 seats of eight Naxal-affected districts go to polls. Of these, 12 are Scheduled Tribe seats while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.

The ruling BJP had lost 12 of the 18 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and Independent 1 in the 90-member House.

