Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to hold press conference, says 'it’s fun having questions thrown at you'

The state will go to polls on Friday, December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to hold press conference, says &#039;it’s fun having questions thrown at you&#039;
Image Courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra to hold a press conference and answer random questions thrown at him.

“Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM. Btw (By the way) its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference? Some pics from our Hyderabad PC today. Try one someday, it’s fun having questions thrown at you!,” he tweeted.

Gandhi, who campaigned in Telangana on Wednesday for the December 7 Assembly polls, shared pictures of his press conference in Hyderabad.

 

Addressing the press conference, Gandhi said the question of Chief Ministership in the event of the alliance coming to power was premature and the task now was to win the December 7 elections. The Congress-led alliance comprises TDP, the Telangana Jana Samiti and the CPI. 

"This is frankly premature to decide who the CM candidate is going to be. Our first goal is to remove Mr KCR (as caretaker Chief Minister Rao is referred to by many) and TRS, who have damaged the dream of Telangana. We are together committed to that goal".

On how many seats the Congress-led alliance would win, he said he would not get into it, but was pretty confident they would win the polls. Most opinion polls too had stated this, he said.

The state will go to polls on Friday, December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.

