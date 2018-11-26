Rahul Gandhi reveals his caste and gotra in Rajasthan's Pushkar temple

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at Brahma temple in Pushkar in poll-bound Rajasthan, where he revealed his gotra, which has often been questioned about by rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the Congress chief must reveal his gotra, the same was finally revealed as the Gandhi scion performed puja at the Brahma temple. When asked about it by the priest, Rahul said that his gotra is Dattatreya and that he is a Kaul Brahmin.

During the puja, Rahul Gandhi also referred to his documents concerning his ancestors, which had all the information about all members of the Gandhi family.

In October, when the Congress president made a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, BJP spokesperson had targeted Rahul over the same. Addressing a rally in Indore, Patra had questioned the Gandhi scion over ‘janeu’ and gotra.

Patra had said, “If Rahul wears a ‘janeu’, what type of ‘janeu’ does he wear? What is his gotra?”

Before visiting Pushkar, Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning performed ‘ziyarat’ at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the visit to 13th century dargah.

According to reports, the Congress party had earlier planned a roadshow of Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer, but he was advised by the Special Protection Group to not go ahead with the same over security concerns.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in poll-Rajasthan, which is currently being ruled by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Questions have been raised by the BJP over who the chief minister would be if Congress wins the Assembly elections. According to the ruling party, the Congress is failing to choose between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

The Congress party has, however, rubbished reports of differences, saying that the elections is being contested jointly by the whole party and decision on the next chief minister would be taken only after the results are declared on December 11.