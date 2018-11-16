Rahul Gandhi rushes back to Delhi to douse fire in Rajasthan Congress

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hurried back to Delhi on Friday, leaving his ongoing Madhya Pradesh election campaigning midway, to resolve the crisis in the party's Rajasthan unit.

The Congress, which released its first list candidates of 152 constituents late Thursday night, is yet to decide on the candidates for the remaining 48 seats.

After cancelling his public rally in MP's Shahdol, the Congress president called for a meeting to resolve the differences in the Rajasthan unit at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Friday evening.



Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party chief Sachin Pilot, screening committee chairperson Kumari Shailja, leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Lal Dudi, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, party secretaries and four members from Rajasthan screening committee will be a part of this crucial meeting.

Gehlot, Pilot and Dudi are reportedly at loggerheads over 12 of the 48 remaining seats. These seats also have the highest list of candidature.

According to party sources, Rahul wants to resolve the internal issues and decide on the final list soon.

However, party cadres have accused him of neglecting his promise of offering tickets to ground workers, women and youth.

Cadres are also angry over tickets being offered to new entrants and children or relatives of existing Congress leaders.

Harish Chandra Meena and Habibur Rahman, former BJP members who joined Congress earlier this week, were offered Vidhan Sabha election tickets. Both Meena and Rahman are rumoured to be supporters of Manavendra Singh, rebel BJP lawmaker and son of Jaswant Singh, who joined Congress in October 2018.

Anticipating further tussles over these 48 seats, the Congress president rushed to Delhi.

The party released its first list of 152 candidates on Thursday after hectic deliberations with senior state leaders and the party leadership.

Gehlot has been fielded from Sardarpura and Pilot is contesting from Tonk seat.

Former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas will contest from Udaipur, while senior party leader CP Joshi will be the party nominee from the Nathdwara assembly seat.

Dudi, is the Congress candidate from the Nokha assembly seat. AICC Secretary Harish Chaudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo seat.

Meena has been fielded from Deoli Uniara.

The state is going to polls on December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.