Rahul Gandhi says Congress's win reveals people have no trust in PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Soon after the results indicated Congress party's win in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and possibly in Madhya Pradesh too, Congress President Rahul Gandhi thanked the people for putting their trust in the Congress.

Rahul said that the verdict was an indication of the people to the Prime Minister that he has not been able to deliver the promises that he made. "It is a clear message of the people of the country to BJP and PM Modi that they have not with their expectations," he said.

The Congress, after multiple defeats in the past elections, has been targetting the BJP government over malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines. However, as the Congress won the current polls, the question over the acceptability of EVMs was bound to be asked. Addressing the elephant in the room, he said that the issue of EVMs has not just been raised by the Congress but has been talked about in the United Nations as well.

He also thanked the Congress workers for working day in and day out in "tough times" to make the party win in these states. "This is the victory of the Congress workers. People have voted for the ideologies of the party. I thank the Congress members for their hard work," he said. While he accepted the verdict of the people in the states where the Congress won, he also congratulated the parties which have won in Mizoram and Telangana.

The confidence of winning the Assembly elections was visible on the face of the Congress president.