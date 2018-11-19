हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul to campaign in Mizoram on Tuesday, Congress alleges BJP trying to disrupt his rallies

Rahul will address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday.

Rahul to campaign in Mizoram on Tuesday, Congress alleges BJP trying to disrupt his rallies

AIZAWL: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday.

However, there is uncertainty about the venue of Rahul Gandhi's second programme, Congress party spokesman Lallianchhunga said.

The ruling Congress in Mizoram has also accused the NDA government at the Centre of trying to disrupt the election rallies of Rahul Gandhi scheduled to be held in Mizoram.

The party had on Sunday sought permission from the Assam Rifles for using its ground for the rally, but it is yet to get clearance from the para-military force.

The Assam Rifles had not permitted the party to hold a programme of Rahul Gandhi in October, saying the ground was to be utilised only for sports purposes, the Congress spokesperson said.

Lallianchhunga, however, said when the Congress came to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally on the same ground on Friday, the party applied for the ground for Gandhi's programme. 

"Why this discrimination? The Assam Rifles seems to have received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs not to allow the use of their (Assam Rifles) ground for Rahul Gandhi's rally," Lallianchhunga alleged. 

"We are optimistic that the rally will finally be held at the Assam Rifles ground. But, as an alternative, we are keeping the Mizoram Armed Police parade ground at Mualpui, on the outskirts of Aizawl, ready," he said.

The polling for the 40-member assembly in Mizoram will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

Mizoram is the only Congress-ruled state in the entire northeastern region.

