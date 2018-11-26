हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer Sharif dargah, performs puja at Pushkar's Brahma temple

According to news agency PTI, Gandhi family’s traditional cleric made Congress chief Rahul Gandhi perform ‘ziyarat’ at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/INCIndia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the visit to 13th centure dargah.

According to news agency PTI, Gandhi family’s traditional cleric made the Congress chief perform ‘ziyarat’ at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

After visiting the dargahm, the Congress chief offered prayers at the Jagatpita Brahma temple in Pushkar. A video of the same was shared on microblogging site Twitter by the Congress party.

Following the visits to the dargah and the temple, the Gandhi scion will address a public meeting a Pokhran and Jalore. A public meeting is also scheduled to be held in Jodhpur.

According to reports, the Congress party had earlier planned a roadshow of Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer, but was advised by the Special Protection Group to not go ahead with the same over security concerns.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in poll-Rajasthan, which is currently being ruled by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Questions have been raised by the BJP over who the chief minister would be if Congress wins the Assembly elections. According to the ruling party, the Congress is failing to choose between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

The Congress party has, however, rubbished reports of differences, saying that the elections is being contested jointly by the whole party and decision on the next chief minister would be taken only after the results are declared on December 11.

