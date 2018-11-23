हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Rahul kya sath nibhayenge, kaam to mama hi ayega', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

Rahul Gandhi won't be able to help, only "Mama" (Chouhan) will be able to help the people in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of Assembly elections in the state. 

Image Courtesy: PTI/IANS

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress chief won't be available once the elections are over.

Speaking at a gathering in the election-bound state, Shivraj said, "Rahul won't be in the country after the voting will be over as he stays outside the country." 

He is an outsider, he won't be here to help us, in the end, Mama (Shivraj) will be here to help, Chouhan added while attacking Rahul Gandhi. 

"Rahul Gandhi kahan rahenge 28 (November) tareekh ke baad? Desh mein kam rehte hain, videsh mein zyada. Yeh to thehre pardesi, saath kya nibhayenge. Kaam to mama hi aayega," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. 

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Gandhi also addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha and stated that Shviraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state destroyed the education sector with Vyapam, the entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for the assembly polls in the state. He said that Indians have realised that there is no substance in what Modi speaks, adding the latter is mum on the issues he spoke about before the 2014 elections.

Gandhi said Modi's speeches used to be about corruption, farmers and unemployment.
"Today, he doesn't say anything on these issues. People of the country have realised that there is no substance in what Modi speaks. All his assurances are false," Gandhi said.

"Before 2014, Narendra Modi promised loan waiver, bonus and better price for farmers' produce; I want to ask him why were the assurances not fulfilled," he said.

Madhya Pradesh will be going for elections on November 28. Counting for the result will be on December 11. 

