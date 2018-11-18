Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 4th list of 24 candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list the fourth list of 24 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases fourth list of 24 candidates for #RajasthanAssemblyElections2018. pic.twitter.com/8pe1W0lSKn — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

BJP had on Saturday released its third list of eight candidates. The party has declared 184 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 election.

Meanwhile, Congress also released its third list of candidates.

Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat. The list of was announced by the Congress' central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.