Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases list of 131 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 131 candidates for Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Union Minister JP Nadda released the list of candidates, news agency ANI reported.

The list has 12 women candidates, 17 Scheduled Caste candidates, 19 Scheduled tribe candidates. BJP has introduced 25 new faces while there are 85 sitting candidates in the list.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with BJP leaders for the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in the Delhi party office.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The date of counting has been fixed on December 11.

The BJP in Rajasthan had on Saturday launched 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' campaign to reach out to masses ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra said during the campaign, party workers will meet residents of each constituency and put BJP flags and stickers on their houses.

The party has also released a special poster for this mass contact programme.

Bohra said since November 2, the BJP has been conducting booth-level programmes, under which the party's public representatives inform people about policies of both central and state governments.