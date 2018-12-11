हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

Congress is leading in Rajasthan, as per the latest trends.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

The Congress is leading in Rajasthan, a state which had the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government, as per the latest trends. 

Congress' Sachin Pilot, contesting from Tonk, is leading in the state while BJP's Yoonus Khan is trailing from the same constituency. 

Other key candidates that are leading are Congress' Divya Maderna from Osian constituency. 

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is also leading from Jhalrapatan constituency. Congress' Manvendra Singh is trailing from the same constituency. 

On the other hand, Ashok Gehlot is also leading from Sardarpura constituency. 

CP Joshi trails from Nathdwara while Krishna Poonia leads from Sadulpur. 

Other leaders who are leading in Rajasthan are Siddhi Kumari from BJP and Girija Vyas from Congress. 

 

BJP's Ashok Parmani from Adarsh Nagar and Gulab Chand Kataria from Udaipur are trailing. 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly elections results 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rajasthan Assembly election results 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close