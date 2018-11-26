हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi means guarantee of defeat, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's election meeting in any constituency was the guarantee of Congress candidate's defeat.

BIKANER: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's election meeting in any constituency was the guarantee of Congress candidate's defeat.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi will go, the party candidate will face defeat. No candidate wants Rahul Gandhi's meeting in his constituency. Rahul means guarantee of defeat," the UP CM said in an election rally in Churu district's Ratangarh constituency.

"Nothing can be expected from Congress. The party lacks leadership and Congress leaders say this, not me or anyone else," he said.

Adityanath said that BJP governments be it in Centre or states have accelerated growth and pushed development.

"There cannot be any alternative to development and good governance, which the BJP governments have delivered. A widespread change is visible in Uttar Pradesh while Raje government in Rajasthan has also done good work, 3.5 lakh youths were given government jobs and several other works were also done for the development of the state," he said. 

Adityanath appealed voters to vote for Abhinesh Maharshi, the BJP candidate from Ratangarh. 

The constituency with 2.47 lakh voters is facing triangular contest where BJP's rebel candidate and former minister Rajkumar Rinwa is also contesting election as an independent candidate. 

The Rajasthan BJP had suspended 11 rebel leaders, including Rinwa, for six years over their decision to contest elections against party candidates. 

As many as 2,294 candidates, including 189 women candidates, are contesting on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan which is going to poll on December 7.

