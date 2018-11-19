हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk, pitted against BJP's Yoonus Khan

Pilot has been pitted against BJP's Yoonus Khan in Tonk assembly seat. 

Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk, pitted against BJP&#039;s Yoonus Khan

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday filed his nomination from the Tonk assembly constituency where he is pitted against BJP's Yoonus Khan in the crucial state assembly elections.

After fighting his nomination papers, Pilot said that Athe upcoming assembly election in the state is a fight between the ideologies of two parties.

Ahead of filing nomination, Pilot also offered prayers at a Shiv Temple in Tonk.

The young Congress leader exuded confidence that his party would not only win the election in Tonk, but also the entire state with a sizeable margin.

Attacking the BJP government in the state, Pilot said that the ruling BJP has deceived the people and its report card is in front of the people. 

''There is resentment among the people and they are waiting to vote for the Congress,'' the state Congress president said adding, ''It is an important election and there is a wave for the Congress across the state.''

Pilot's rival, Yoonus Khan, is the only Muslim candidate pitted in the election by the saffron party.

Khan too filed his nomination from Tonk on Monday.

"I would not like to comment on caste and religion. I have seen the tension on Sachin Pilot's face. We both have come to Tonk for the first time as election nominees," Khan said, adding that he had always accepted his party's decision and was ready to work for the party anywhere in the country.

Khan said he had done various developmental works in Tonk district as a public works department minister in the last five years and the development would remain the issue for him and his party in the upcoming election.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its fifth list of six candidates, fielding Khan against Pilot in the Muslim-dominated Tonk Assembly constituency by replacing sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

After the Congress fielded Pilot in Tonk, the BJP did brainstorming and replaced Mehta, who figured in the first list issued last week.

Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district and his name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

The state will go to polls on December 7. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Sachin PilotRajasthan assembly elections 2018BJPYoonus KhanTonk assembly seat.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close