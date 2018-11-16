हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Tickets can't be given to everybody, says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that every person cannot be given a party ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Rajasthan.

Gehlot's comment came after the party's central election committee (CEC) meeting on Friday evening. 

The meeting was called by party chief Rahul Gandhi, who cancelled his ongoing Madhya Pradesh election campaigning midway to resolve the crisis in the party's Rajasthan unit. 

“The exercise (final list) has been completed. The list can be declared anytime now. But everyone can't be given tickets. Congress wants all its workers to be togethor,” said Gehlot.

Later, speaking on his equation with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot added, “There's brotherly feeling and love between me and Sachin Pilot. No issues.”

The Congress released its first list candidates of 152 constituents on late Thursday night. The party is yet to decide on the candidates for the remaining 48 seats. 

According to party sources, Rahul wants to resolve the internal issues and decide on the final list soon. 

The state is going to polls on December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.

