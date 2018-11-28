हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections: It's a contest between 'Kamdar' and 'Naamdar', says PM Narendra Modi

The PM said that he was seeking votes to fulfill the dreams of people in Rajasthan.

NAGAUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a scathing attack on the Congress party and urged the voters to make a distinction between the one who works and those who are concerned with just one family as he sought votes for his party in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Addressing a huge gathering of BJP supporters in Nagore, the Prime Minister said he was seeking votes to fulfill the dreams of people in Rajasthan.

''We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams,'' the PM said.

Taking a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, ''I have lived my life the way you have. Neither you nor I was born with a silver spoon. Your parents have never ruled nor had mine.''

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, ''The 'kamdar' is in a fight against the 'naamdar' in Rajasthan.''

Hitting out at the Congress party, PM Modi said ''those whose four generations have had no connection with the public cannot understand the pain of the common people.'' 

The PM reiterated that the BJP government was committed with the all-round development of the state as it believed in its slogan of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas.'  

"Our only mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', inspired by social reformist Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar," the Prime Minister said.

While appealing to voters to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, PM Modi said that despite water being a big problem in the desert state, the BJP government has provided irrigation facilities in nearly 1.5 lakh hectare area. 

Assembly ElectionsNarendra ModiRajasthanNagaurBJPVasundhara Raje

