Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Massive surge in assets of BJP ministers’ wives in 5 years

Though there has not been much rise in the assets of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers, who have been governing Rajasthan for five years, the same does not stand true for their better halves. A considerable rise has been witnessed in the assets owned by the wives of various Rajasthan ministers.

Assets owned by the wife of Panchayati Raj minister Rajendra Rathore, Chand Kanwar, and the wife of Health minister Kalicharan Sarraf, Alka Sarraf, have witnessed the maximum rise.

Other ministers, who wives have recorded considerable increases in their assets, are Urban Development and Housing Minister Sreechand Kriplani, PWD Minister Yunoos Khan and Industries minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat.

The same was revealed by the ministers as they filed the record of their assets before the returning officer ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018.

Five years ago, the total assets of Health Minister Kalicharan Sarraf’s wife Alka Sarraf was worth Rs 2.49 crore. In 2018, the value of the assets owned by her has gone up by over Rs 1.86 crore to Rs 4.35 crore.

Similarly, the assets of Rajendra Rathore’s wife Chand Kanwar went up from Rs 15.98 crore to Rs 18.61 crore in the last five years, witnessing an increase of over Rs 2.62 crore.

The total assets of Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat’s wife Bhuvaneshwari was Rs 42.20 lakh in 2013, and this year it has been registered at Rs 83.26 lakh. Urban Development and Housing Minister Sreechand Kriplani’s wife’s total assets in 2013 was worth Rs 2.93 crore and in 2018, it is Rs 3.31 crore.

The assets of PWD Minister Yunoos Khan’s wife Roshni Bano has witnessed an increase of Rs 19.54 lakh. It went up from Rs 16.66 lakh in 2013 to Rs 36.20 lakh in 2018.

The findings come in the run up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections, wherein the polling is slated for December 7 and counting of votes is scheduled for December 11.

