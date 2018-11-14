Rajasthan Assembly elections: Ramesh Meena to file nomination from Sapotara assembly seat

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramesh Meena on Wednesday confirmed that he will be filing his nomination papers soon for the Sapotara assembly seat.

The sitting MLA on the Sapotara assembly seat will be contesting from Congress party, news agency PTI reported.

However, Congresss is yet to announced its list of candidates for Rajasthan where the assembly polls are due on December 7.

"I am quite confident that I will not be losing the seat so I will be filing the nomination papers as Congress candidate on November 16 to contest on Sapotara assembly seat," Meena told PTI.

Last date for filing of nominations is November 19.

Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary, who heads the party's manifesto committee in the state, and Hema Ram filed their nomination papers for Baytoo and Gudamalani Assembly constituencies, respectively on Tuesday.

The BJP released its first list of 131 candidates on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in a setback to BJP, two of the party members joined Congress on Wednesday.

MP from Dausa, Harish Meena and MLA from Nagaur, Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba joined the Congress.

The two BJP leaders joined the Congress party in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the national capital.

The fresh setback for the ruling party comes just days after party MLA Surendra Goyal resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.