Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

Rajasthan assembly polls: As suspense grows, fake list of Congress candidates surfaces

While BJP has already released a list of 131 candidates, the suspense in the Congress camp has been simmering.

File photo

Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday denied it had released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections and clarified that any such list in public domain at this point in time is fake.

A list of Congress candidates for the elections surfaced earlier on Wednesday but the party was quick to clarify that it was fake. "Some fake list of Congress candidates for Rajasthan assembly has been circulated by some rumour-monger/s. ‬ ‪It is clarified that AICC Communications has not issued any list so far," said Vineet Punia, Secretary, AICC Communications Department.

While BJP has already released a list of 131 candidates, the suspense in the Congress camp has been simmering. State party chief Sachin Pilot and former CM Ashok Gehlot have emerged as chief ministerial candidates and have said that both of them would contest the December 7 elections. Both senior leaders have also dismissed reports of in-fighting within the party and have confirmed they are united in the fight to upstage BJP in the state. "There is no division in the party in the state and all the leaders are united in the bid to defeat the BJP with a thumping majority," Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Filing of nomination papers started on Monday and will continue till November 19.

