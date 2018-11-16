Rajasthan assembly polls: Denied ticket, former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal resigns from Congress

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

The former Jaipur Mayor has, however, not resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party.

Jaipur: Former mayor of Jaipur, Jyoti Khandelwal, on Friday resigned from the Congress party after she was denied a ticket for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Khandelwal wanted to contest the polls from Jaipur's Kishanpole constituency. However, she was disappointed following the announcement of the first list of Congress that came out earlier in the day.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of candidates for the Rajasthan state elections. The list of 152 candidates was announced late on Thursday night by party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The party announced the candidature of 20 out of its 25 sitting MLAs in its first list, besides fielding senior state leaders and those who crossed over to it from other parties.

After several rounds of marathon meetings, the Congress, which seeks to defeat the BJP in the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan, announced the names of its candidates in 152 out of 200 seats.

The party has fielded state unit president Sachin Pilot from Tonk, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura, former Union minister C P Joshi from Nathdwara, Girija Vyas from Udaipur and leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rameshwar Dudi from Nokha seat.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

