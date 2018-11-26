हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan Congress expels 28 rebels for contesting polls against party candidates

JAIPUR: The Congress has expelled 28 of its rebel leaders in Rajasthan on Sunday after they filed nominations against the party's official candidates. Those expelled included nine former MLAs and an ex-Union minister. 

The action against the rebel leaders was taken on the direction of state Congress chief Sachin Pilot. These leaders had filed nominations as Independent against the Congress candidates in different constituencies.

The leaders against whom the action was taken include former Union minister Mahadev Singh Khandala, ex-legislators Sanyam Lodha, Nathu Ram Sinodiya, Naval Kishore Meena, Khushveer Singh, Sohan Nayak, C S Baid, Ramesh Chand Khandelwal and Ramesh Khinchi.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held in a single phase on December 7 and counting will be held on December 11.

