assembly elections 2018

Rajnath Singh mocks Congress for not declaring CM candidate in Rajasthan

Singh challenged the Congress to declare its chief ministerial candidate in the state which goes to polls on December 7

Congress is playing the game of 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' in Rajasthan, home minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday.

Addressing a public rally in Bikaner's Nokha constituency, Singh challenged the Congress to declare its chief ministerial candidate in the state which goes to polls on December 7. 

"It has a reason. Congress is playing a game of Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri in Rajasthan. They are taking out 'Baraat' (groom's wedding procession) but there is no 'Dulha' (groom)," he said.

The Union home minister highlighted the achievements of the centre and the state saying the BJP governments have accelerated growth and development in the country.

Singh said that casteism is being used in election but the politics of the country should not be based on caste or community but on the basis of humanity.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Alwar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP will not only win the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but will also retain power in the next year's general elections.

"People are excited and will vote for the party. Rajasthan government led by chief minister Vasundhara Raje has worked for the welfare of the people and for the development of the state, she will retain the power," he added. 

