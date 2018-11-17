हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases list of 11 candidates for Rajasthan polls

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. The Election Committee of the party has picked 11 people. The list was released by RLP national president Madharam Bhakal.

On Friday, the Congress released its first list of 152 candidates. The announced was made by the party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, announced its second list of candidates for 31 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

In 2013, the party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 of the 200 assembly seats in the state. However, in the last two decades, the state has witnessed the incumbent party losing the assembly polls.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

