Sachin Pilot breaks silence on ‘next Chief Minister of Rajasthan’ if Congress wins

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that a decision on who would be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan would be taken only after the results of the Assembly elections are declared.

When asked if he would be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan if Congress party won the state Assembly elections, Pilot said that “the questions of who becomes what only arises once elections are over”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the chief of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party said that all members of the grand old party were working “unitedly” to win the elections.

“The questions of who becomes what only arises once elections are over. We are working unitedly to win. Once we have majority, MLAs and Congress will announce who will head the government,” said the Congress leader.

Pilot had on Monday filed his nomination from Tonk Assembly constituency. He will be contesting the elections against Yoonus Khan of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Khan is currently the Transport Minister in the Rajasthan government.

While filing his nomination, the Rajasthan Congress chief had said that the fight in the state was between the ideologies of the Congress and the BJP.

Pilot had said that his party would not win the election only in Tonk, but the entire state with a sizeable margin.

Attacking the BJP government in the state, Pilot said that the ruling BJP had deceived the people and its report card is in front of the people.

"There is resentment among the people and they are waiting to vote for the Congress," the state Congress president said adding, "It is an important election and there is a wave for the Congress across the state."

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan is slated to be held in a single phase on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.