हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Sambit Patra slams Congress over 'RSS Shakhas' remark

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday slammed Congress and accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of being in denial.

Sambit Patra slams Congress over &#039;RSS Shakhas&#039; remark

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday slammed Congress and accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of being in denial.

Patra accused the Congress of having just one motto - "Won't let the Temple being constructed, won't let the RSS 'shakhas' run".

According to news agency ANI, Patra said, "Looks like the Congress these days has only one motto- Mandir nahi ban ne denge, Shakha nahi chalne denge."

Patra's comments come after the Congress released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections. One of the promises made in the manifesto is to not allow the RSS 'shakhas' from entering government buildings. 

Titled as "Vachan Patra", the manifesto clearly states that if the Congress party comes to power then the 'shakhas' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would not be allowed inside the government buildings and its premises.

The 112-page manifesto also asserted that the order, issued earlier, to allow government employees to attend the 'shakhas' of the RSS will be revoked.

RSS 'shakhas' refer to the regular gatherings of the RSS workers for meetings, activities, and exercises.

The tiff between the Congress and the RSS has been continuing for several decades now.

The manifesto was released at a press meet in the presence of state Congress president Kamal Nath, state campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly electionsSambit PatraCongressBJPRSS shakhasRSS

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close