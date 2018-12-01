हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan, repeats thief slur

Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 while the results will be declared on December 11.

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan, repeats thief slur

Jaipur: In yet another attack on the Modi government, Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged corruption in the Rafale deal saying that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government spiked up the prices of the fighter jets for personal gains.

Going beyond the slur used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu Saturday said even the watchman's dog was into stealing.

“500 crore ka plane 1600 crore mein? 1100 crore kiski jeb mein dale, andar ki baat kis ke liye thi? Chowkidar ka kutta bhi chor se mil gaya hai (A Rs 500 crore plane was bought for Rs 1600. Where did the remaining Rs 1100 crore go?),” Sidhu said while speaking at a public gathering at Khairthal in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

The crowd chanted, "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)". The slogan was given by the Gandhi scion who had earlier mocked PM Modi's claim that he will act like watchman against graft in the country.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 while the results will be declared on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly electionsNavjot Singh Sidhu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close