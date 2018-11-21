'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai' viral video doctored, claims Rajasthan Congress leader BD Kalla

JAIPUR: After facing a severe public backlash due to a controversy triggered by a viral video in which his supporters were seen chanting 'Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai', senior Congress leader Dr Bulaki Das Kalla said on Wednesday that the video doing the rounds on social media was doctored.

''The video that is going viral is edited. Bharat Mata ki Jai was chanted at a different time, then people were chanting my name and I tried to stop them by asking them to keep quiet. BJP's IT Cell is very smart, they broke facts and presented them in a controversial way,'' Kalla told ANI.

The video that is going viral is edited.Bharat Mata ki Jai was chanted at a different time,then ppl were chanting my name&I tried to stop them by asking them to keep quiet.BJP IT Cell is very smart,they broke facts&presented them in controversial way: BD Kalla,Congress.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/LhXoE1hLbk — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Kalla, a renowned Congress politician from Bikaner, had to face embarrassment recently as he was forced to move out of a wedding function which he was attending in his constituency Bikaner owing to the viral video.

This incident occurred in the wake of the massive controversy triggered by the viral video which showed Kalla's supporters renouncing chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ after being allegedly told to chant slogans hailing top party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Latching on to the opportunity to attack Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah said in Narsinghpur that the incident showed that the main Opposition party had no other concerns except promoting one family.

The BJP president said that if the video doing the rounds on social media was true then the Congress party should be ashamed.

"The Congress should be ashamed. What is your priority? What is in your heart? You have no right to eat grains of this earth if a slogan hailing mother India does not inspire you to do something for the country. This shows the ugly mindset of the Congress," Shah said.

Shah alleged that this showed that the Congress had a become a "private limited company" of the Nehru-Gandhi family and claimed even a "dying" BJP worker would be charged by hailing 'Mother India'.

He asked people to vote in support of the "pro-people" government run by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.