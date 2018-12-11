हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

State election results show end is near for BJP, countdown for 2019 starts: Mamata Banerjee

"Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match."

File photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed the performance of TRS in Telangana and that of Conrgess in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. She also issued a warning to BJP and said the pulse of the people in the country is against them.

While TRS showcased a dominant performance in Telangana, Congress kept itself in the lead - either comfortably or by a whisker - in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Mamata said it is a sign that the country is siding with opposition parties and is punishing BJP. "See the results that have come out today. People in the states that polled recently have rejected BJP outrightly. The results show that the end is near for BJP and the countdown for 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections starts now," she said.

Underlining that there is no reason to doubt unity among opposition parties, Mamata also said that any prevailing differences would be ironed out. "Ultimately, people are always the 'man of the match' of democracy."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Mamata called K Chandrashekhar Rao and congratulated him for his party's strong showing in Telangana. 

