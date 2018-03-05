Telangana Assembly elections 2018: 3.5 crore cash siezed from Warangal

The police on Wednesday siezed cash worth Rs 3.5 crore in Telangana's Warangal. The cash was recovered from a van in Warangal on the eve of the assembly polls, the police confirmed on Thursday.

The police have alleged that the money belonged to Wardhannapet constituency candidate P Devaiah, who belongs to the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

According to news agency ANI, the police also alleged that the money was to be distributed among the voters ahead of the assembly polls. A case has been registered for the same.

"There are evidence that this money was to be distributed among voters & it belonged to Wardhannapet constituency candidate P Devaiah (TJS). We've registered a case," Police Commissioner V Ravinder said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the van moving suspiciously on Wednesday night and checked the vehicle.

The check yielded the amount and the person in the van, who was detained, was identified as F Reddy known to a contesting candidate of Wardhannapet assembly constituency, the police said.

The 119 member state is sheduled to go for polls on December 7. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 11.