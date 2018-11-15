हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 3rd list of 20 candidates

BJP releases the third list of 20 candidates for Telangana ahead of Assembly elections in the state next month. 

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 3rd list of 20 candidates

BJP releases the third list of 20 candidates for Telangana ahead of Assembly elections in the state next month. 

BJP had earlier released the list of 28 candidates for Telangana and later on November 2 announced the second list of 28 candidates. 

Earlier on Thursday, Congress had too released a list of 10 candidates for Telangana. Congress had released their first list of 65 candidates on Monday.

Polls to the 119-member Telangana Assembly house will be held on December 7 while the results will be announced on December 11. 

Here is the list of 20 candidates announced by BJP.

Name of Constituency Name of Candidates
Yellareddy Sri Laxma Reddy
Vemulawada Sri Pratapa Ramakrishna
Huzurabad Sri Puppala Raghu
Husnabad Sri Chada Srinivas Reddy
Medak Sri Akula Rajaiah
Narayankhed Dr.G. Ravi Kumar Goud
Sangareddy Sri B Rajeswar Rao Deshpande
Patancheru Sri P. Karunakar Reddy
Ibrahimpatnam Smt. Kotha Ashok Goud
Chevella (SC) Sri Kanjarla Prakash
Nampalli Sri Devara Karunakar
Secunderabad Sri Satish Goud
Kodangal Sri Nagurao Namaji
Mahbubnagar Smt. G. Padmaja Reddy
Alampur (SC) Smt. Rajani Madhava Reddy
Nalgonda Sri Sreeramoju Shanmukha
Nakrekal (SC) Sri Kasarla Lingaiah
Mahabubabad (ST) Sri Jyothulu Hussaian Naik
Khammam Smt. Dr.Vuppala Sarada
Madhira (SC) Dr. Shyamal Rao
Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly elections 2018TelanganaBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close