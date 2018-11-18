हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 5th list of 19 candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released their fifth list of 19 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections 2018. 

The candidates in the fifth list are: Smt. Aruna Thara, Sri Naidu Prakash, Sri R Rajeshwar, Sri Rendla Sanath Kumar, Smt. Bodiga Shobha, Ex. MLA, Sri Andela Sriramulu Yadav, Sri Raipally Sai Krishna, Dr Madhusudhan Yadav, Sri Sudhakar Rao, Dr Jaruplavath Gopi (Kalyan Naik), Sri Karanati Prabhakar, Sri Bobba Bhagya Reddy, Sri Jallepalli Venkateswar Rao, Sri Kadiyam Ramchadraiah, Sri KVLN Reddu (Raju), Sri G Laxna Naik @ Lachiram, Sri Kusuma Satish, Sri Banoth Devilal and Sri Byreddy Prabhakar Reddy.

 

 

The party has released names of 93 candidates through four lists. 

The BJP had earlier released their fourth list of seven candidates on Friday.  

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is set to go to polls on December 7, the counting on December 11.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month. 

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.

