हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 6th list of candidates

BJP on Sunday released their sixth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. 

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 6th list of candidates

BJP on Sunday released their sixth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. 

 

 

Name of the candidates are Sri Verabelli Raghunath Rao, Sri Ajapur Srinivas, Sri S Gopi, Sri Kasani Veeresh, Sri Karanam Prahlad Rao, and Sri Sri Ganesh.

BJP has released names of 99 candidates through six lists. 

The party had earlier released the released  fourthfifth list of 19 canreleased fourthlist of seven candidates on Friday. 

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is set to go to polls on December 7, the counting on December 11.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month. 

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018TelanganaBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close