हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of seven candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday anounced the fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of seven candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday anounced the fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

 

The party has already released the names of 86 candidates through three lists. 

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is set to go to polls on December 7, the counting on December 11.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month. 

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated

Tags:
Telangana Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsBJP:

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close