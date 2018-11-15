हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly Elections

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Congress appoints Jetti Kusum Kumar as TPCC working president

The election to the 119-member assembly of Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7.

Congress headquarters in Telangana (Courtesy: IANS)

A day after Congress released a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, the party announced a new addition in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). 

According to news agency ANI, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Jetti Kusum Kumar as the working president of TPCC.

The party had also released the first list of 65 candidates for the assembly polls in the state on November 12. 

Congress party workers had earlier on Monday protested over the distribution of tickets in the poll-bound state. The workers had protested against the manner in which the tickets are distributed in the party. 

The disgruntled leaders and their supporters had climbed trees to make their voices heard and urged Congress high command to give tickets to leaders who have worked hard for the party's progress.

The Congress has teamed up with TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) to form a "grand alliance" for the upcoming polls. It has allotted 14 seats to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), eight to Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and three to Communist Party of India (CPI). However, the CPI has been pushing for at least five seats, though it said it would remain in the alliance.

"From one seat, only one person will get the ticket. Ability to win the election is the only criteria for giving tickets. In some cases, the party has to give seats to the alliance partners. As a result, some leaders are agitations. Many of them were called to Delhi and were counseled not to accept the party decision," TPCC spokesperson Gudur Narayan had said amid agitation. 

"However, each and every competent leader will get some responsibility once the government is formed. It is very sad that some people, who have really worked hard, have been deprived of a chance to contest the polls. These leaders will be taken care of in a big way," he said.

The election to the 119-member assembly of Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

