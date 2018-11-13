हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Telangana assembly elections 2018: Congress releases first list of 65 candidates

The Congress party has released its first list of candidates for 65 constituent seats for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The state will go to polls on December 7 while the counting will be held on December 11.

Telangana assembly elections 2018: Congress releases first list of 65 candidates

HYDERABAD: The Congress party has released its first list of candidates for 65 constituent seats for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The state will go to polls on December 7 while the counting will be held on December 11.

 

Constituency Selected Candidates 

Sirpur Dr. Palvai Harish Babu 
Chennur (SC) Dr. Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta 
Mancherial Kokkirala Premsagar Rao 
Asifabad (ST) Athram Sakku 
Adilabad Smt. Sujatha Gandrath 
Nirmal Alleti Maheshwar Reddy 
Mudhole Rama Rao Patel Pawar 
Armur Akula Lalitha 
Bodhan P Sudharshan Reddy 
Jukkal (SC) Soudagar Gangaram 
Banswada Kasula Balaraju 
Kamareddy Shabbir Ali 
Jagtial Jeevan Reddy 
Ramagundam M.S Raj Thakur 
Manthani Sridhar Babu Duddila 
Peddapalle C.Vijay Ramana Rao 
Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar 
Choppadandi (SC) Dr. Medipally Satyam 
Vernulawada Aadi Srinivas 
Manakondur (SC) Arepally Mohan 
Andore (SC) Damodar Rajanarsimha 
Narsapur V Sunitha Laxma Reddy 
Zahirabad (SC) Dr. J Geetha Reddy 
Sangareddy Jaya Prakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) 
Gajwel Vanteru Pratap Reddy 
Quthbullapur Kuna Srisailam Goud
Maheshwaram P. Sabita India Reddy 
Chevella (SC) K.S. Ratnarn 
Pargi  T. Ram Mohan Reddy
Vicaradab (SC)  Gaddam Prasad Kumar
Tandur  Panjugula Pilot Rohith Reddy
Musheerabad M Anil Kumar Yadav
Nampalii Mohd. Feroz Khan 

Charminar Moharnmerl Ghouse

Chandrayangutta Esa Binobaid Misri

Secundarabad Cantt (SC) Sarve Sathya Narayana

Kodangal A Revanth Reddy

Jadcherta Dr. MaIlu Ravi

Wanaparthy Dr. G. Chinna Reddy

Gadwal D K Aruna

Alampur (SC) SA Sarnpath Kumar

Nagarkurnool Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Achampet (SC) Dr. Ch Vamsi Krishna

Katwakurthy Dr. Vamshichand Reddy

Naganuna Sagar K. Jana Reddy

Huzurnagar N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Kodak N. Padrnavab Reddy

Suryapet R. Damodar Reddy

Nalgonda Kornatireddy Venkat Reddy

Munugode K. Rajgopal Reddy

Bhongir Kumbharn and Kumar Reddy

NakrekaI (SC) Chirumarti Lingaiah

Alair B. Bhikshmaiah Goud

Ghanpur (Station) (SC) Singapur Indira

Palakurthi Janga Raghav Reddy

Dornakal (ST) Dr. Jatoth Rarnachandru Nati

Mahabubabad (ST) Porika Balaram Naik

Narsarnpet Donti Madhava Reddy

Parkal Konda Surekha  

The Congress finalised the names of the candidates after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and state party leaders held talks with the party leadership in Delhi on Monday.

The process of filing nominations began Monday with the Election Commission issuing notification for the polls The last date for submitting nominations is November 19.

Congress has teamed up with TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) to form a "grand alliance".

Congress had earlier announced its decision to leave 14 seats to TDP, eight to TJS and three to the CPI. However, the CPI has been pushing for at least five seats, though it said it would remain in the alliance.

Tags:
Telangana Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close