Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Congress releases names of 3 candidates

Congress on Sunday released the names of three candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018. 

The candidates named by Congress are Kanhaiyalal Jhawar, Ajay Bohra and Pushkar Lal Dangi. 

The respective constituencies are Bikaner East, Mahuwa and Mavli. 

Jhawar has been finalised in place of Yasgpal Gehlot and Dangi took place of Lal Singh Jhala. 

Congress had earlier released the third list on 18 candidates on Sunday. 

Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat.  The list of was announced by the party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Earlier on Saturday, the party had released the second list of 32 candidates in which Congress fielded ex Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manvendra Singh to contest against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency.

