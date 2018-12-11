हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Telangana assembly elections 2018: Congress renews 'EVMs tampered' charge, but only in Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee says he suspects EVMs were tampered with.

Telangana assembly elections 2018: Congress renews &#039;EVMs tampered&#039; charge, but only in Telangana

New Delhi: Congress has time and again cried foul and blamed EVMs after electoral losses and the Telangana assembly election 2018 was no exception. On Tuesday, while there were no complaints from the party in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - states where it was either locked in a close battle or looked set to win, it lashed out against EVMs in Telangana where the party had almost surrendered.

EVMs have been targeted by Congress after defeats and with TRS taking a massive lead on counting day, promptly came the charge. "I am having doubts on results we're getting in Telangana ballot paper counting. We're doubting that tampering could have been done in EVMs. Slips should be counted in VVPATs," said Uttam Kumar Reddy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress' alliance with Telugu Desam Party,  the Telangana Jana Samithi and the CPI failed to work its magic in Telangana with K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS cruising towards a win. This was in sharp contrast to how Congress performed in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it put up a strong show. In MP too, it was engaged in a nail-biting clash against BJP. In these three states, there was no mention from Congress about whether it suspects tamperings with EVMs. This has prompted critics to once again slam the party and say that it only cries foul when it loses.

Some of the critics have also been rather sarcastic and said that Congress' charge against EVMs are 'coming soon' in Mizoram as well because here, the party looked set to crash against the Mizo National Front (MNF). With this, the party would be completely ousted from the northeast.

