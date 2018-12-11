हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly elections 2018 results

Telangana Assembly elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

TRS is in a clear lead and all set to gain a majority in the state.

Telangana Assembly elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to secure a majority in Telangana. As per the latest trends, TRS is leading on 94 seats while Congress is holding to 14 seats. 

AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi has won from the Chandrayangutta seat while BJP's Shahejadi Sayyad allegedly lost from the same seat. 

TRS's Thanneeru Harish Rao is leading from Siddipet, over BJP's Naini Narotham Reddy from the same seat. 

KC Rao is in a clear lead from Gajwel whereas Akula Vijaya from BJP is trailing on the same seat. 

This is the second elections for Telangana which was formed in June 2, 2014. Previous elections in Telangana were held on 20th April 2014, after its separation from Andhra Pradesh. 

Tags:
Assembly elections 2018 resultsassembly elections 2018Assembly elections. Telangana Assembly elections 2018 resultsTelangana Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close