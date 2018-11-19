हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Telangana polls: Security beefed up outside Congress office following protests by party workers over ticket distribution

Nearly 50 ticket aspirants are "upset" with the party's selection of candidates. 

ANI photo

Telangana: Security outside Congress office in Hyderabad was beefed up following intense protests by party members over the distribution of tickets.

Images tweeted by news agency ANI showed bouncers and police standing guard outside the office on Monday.

A wave of discontent spread among few Congress members after the party released the names of candidates contesting in upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. 

A three-member committee deputed by the central leadership of the Congress party held talks on Sunday with those unhappy over being denied the ticket.

Three member committee is led by Puducherry Chief Minister Narayana Swamy. Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shiva Kumar and Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao are the other two members.

Miffed at being denied tickets, some Congress dissidents had announced last week that they will contest the December 7 elections as independents on at least 40 seats.

The committee advised the dissidents not to enter the fray as rebels as this would mar the prospects of `Mahakutami` or grand alliance headed by the Congress.

Elections to the 119-member Telanaga Assembly are scheduled for December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.

With agency inputs

