Telangana Independent candidate asks voters to hit him with slippers if he fails to fulfil promises if elected

Koratla is one among the 13 constituencies in Jagtial district of Telangana. 

Telangana Independent candidate asks voters to hit him with slippers if he fails to fulfil promises if elected
ANI photo

Hyderabad: As Telangana is gearing up for state Assembly polls, an Independent candidate from Koratla handed over slippers to voters asking them to hit him if he fails to deliver on promises once he is elected. The candidate has been identified as Akula Hanumanth. 

Koratla is one among the 13 constituencies in Jagtial district of Telangana. 

The withdrawal of nominations in the state came to an end on Thursday. Elections to the 119-member assembly will be held on December 7 and the counting would be on December 11.

Several leaders from Congress and other major parties, who filed nominations as independents after failing to obtain party tickets to contest, have withdrawn in favour of official candidates, sources in Congress and others said.

Election officials said the final number of candidates left in the fray would be known after receipt of information from the constituencies.

Campaigning for the polls would hit top gear now with top leaders from different parties scheduled to address public meetings in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

