Madhya Pradesh

There’s still time, Congress can take us along and win Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday once against extended a hand of friendship to the Congress party. Addressing mediapersons over Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Yadav scion said that the Congress can win more than 200 seats in the state if they join hands with parties like the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Reaching out to the Congress party, the Samajwadi Party supremo said that it was still not too late for the grand old party to join hands with other smaller parties.

“Aaj bhi chunaav khatam nahi hua hai. Hum to kehte hain aaj bhi karlo. Bahujan Samaj Party ko saath lelo, hume bhi saath lelo, Gondwana (Gondwana Ganatantra Party) ko bhi saath lelo, aur 200 se jyada sitein Congress Madhya Pradesh mein jit jaayegi (The election is not over yet. Do it even today. Take BSP along, take us along, take Gondwana Ganatantra Party along. The Congress will surely win more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh),” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Notably, BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had snubbed the Congress party, saying she would not contest the elections jointly with the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Mayawati had also targeted former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh over lack of agreement with the Congress.

She snubbed the Congress party even further when she joined hands with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh ahead of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring state.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had said that the party would try to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. However, nothing concrete happened on the front in the run up to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had said that the Congress was looking at forming state-wise alliances. He made the remark during a press interaction in Indore.

