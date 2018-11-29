हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

TRS a 'B-team' for Sangh and BJP, should be renamed 'TRSS', says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mocked the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and said that the KC Rao-led party should add another 'S' in their party acronym. 

Image Courtesy: IANS

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mocked the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and said that the KC Rao-led party should add another 'S' in their party acronym. 

According to news agency ANI, Rahul suggested the party's name to be 'TRSS' instead of TRS. Rahul suggests another 'S' for 'Sangh' as he accused the K Chandrashekar Rao of having just one rule - let Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule Delhi and TRS rule Telangana. 

Rahul spoke about TRS and Rao at a rally in Nizamabad in Telangana ahead of the assembly elections in the state. 

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi renewed his attack on Modi and accused him of breaking the promise of an 'honest PM'. 'Narendra Modi has broken every single promise, has broken the promise of being an honest PM," Rahul Gandhi said in Hyderabad.

''The development of Hyderabad hit a roadblock during the TRS rule,'' the Gandhi scion alleged while attacking TRS.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N  Chandrababu Naidu too participated in the event. 

Rahul said the pace at which the city should have developed in the last five years had not happened as the wealth of the entire state went into the hands of one family.

Attacking the TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rahul alleged that he betrayed Hyderabad as his entire focus is on corruption. 

"KCR stands for Khao Commission Rao," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul spoke on similar lines in a rally in Telangana's Kosigi district. He accused the TRS of being the "B team" of Sangh Parivar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Congress, which is leading the four-party People`s Front, is contesting 94 seats in 119-member Assembly. 

The TDP has fielded candidates in 13 constituencies. The TJS and CPI are contesting the remaining seats.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for December 7. Counting for the 119-member constituency will be on December 11. 

assembly elections 2018, Assembly Elections, Telangana Assembly elections 2018, Rahul Gandhi, TRS

