Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The BJP, which is in power in Rajasthan, will release its election manifesto for the poll-bound state on Tuesday.

According to a BJP spokesperson, “Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will release the 'Sankalp Patra'.''

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto November 28.

Polling in the state will take place on December 7 and results will be announced on December 11.

In the run-up to the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, the top leaders of the two main parties – BJP and Congress – have attacked each other vehemently and even resorted to making personal comments on their rivals.

On behalf of his party, PM Narendra Modi had led the attack on the Congress from the front, slamming the opposition party over its stand on terrorism, Naxalism and tribal development among others.

While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had atacked the ruling party over issues ranging from demonetisation, farmers' suicide, unemployment, black money and, more importantly, the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gandhi had promised that farm loans would be waived if the Congress forms the next government in the state and asked his party workers not to use any bad word against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Several top, leaders fro the two main parties including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot had addressed rallies in parts of Rajasthan incuding Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Kota, Pokhran, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts.