हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raja Bhaiya

UP MLA Raja Bhaiya's father detained with cash in poll-bound Rajasthan

Raja Bhaiya is an independent legislator from the Kunda assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

UP MLA Raja Bhaiya&#039;s father detained with cash in poll-bound Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Father of the independent legislator from Uttar Pradesh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' was detained for carrying a huge amount of cash in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap Singh was carrying approximately Rs 11,50,000 in cash.

He was detained at the Kishangarh airport.

During his interrogation, the MLA's father told the airport authorities that he was heading to the Pushkar Fair in Ajmer to buy horses. 

The airport officials later referred the matter to the Income Tax Department officials who in turn questioned Uday Pratap Singh regarding the source of the money found from his possession.    

It may be recalled that the Model Code of Conduct is in force in Rajasthan and carrying a huge amount of undeclared cash is strictly prohibited and can attract a fine and punishment both.   

Raja Bhaiya is an independent legislator from the Kunda assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

He wields a considerable influence in the area and is seen as a muscle-man politician.

Assembly polls will be held in Rajasthan for 200 constituencies on December 7.  

Tags:
Raja BhaiyaKunda MLAUday Pratap SinghKishangarh airport.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close