What BJP has done in 15 years for Madhya Pradesh, Congress couldn't do in 54 years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress alleging that the contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years supercedes that of the Congress' contribution in the 54 years preceding it. The prime minister said that the development in the state could be measured by any parameter and still the BJP's contribution will remain unmatched.

Addressing a public meeting at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said that the upcoming election isn't about who would win or lose but is about the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi said the BJP has promised that by 2022, there will not be a single family in the country without a home as every family will have a home of their own. He also added the BJP has given thousands of families a gas connection and got rid of the traditional 'chulhas'.

The BJP has made more toilets in the last four years than what the Congress made during its entire rule, said the prime minister.

"Even today, the Congress cries foul of demonetisation. Why is it so? Because they faced the heat of demonetisation," added the PM.

"Indira Gandhi gave slogan "Garibi Hatao", was it removed? Do you trust those who make such false promises? Congress manufactures lies and spreads it. But now, people are more aware; they know about Congress’ lies," said PM Modi.

PM Modi alleged the Congress never spoke about the good being done in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan. "They would never mention about the women empowerment measures being taken by the state government," added the PM.

Speaking to the public at Shahdol, the prime minister said the Congress has never understood the pain of the poor people and instead of trying to remove poverty has tried to remove the poor people.

"Elections have been conducted in the name of caste. But now voting will be done for development. I promise the people that our fight against corruption won't end. Those who have looted the poor must return what they have looted. These elections will decide what is the future of our Madhya Pradesh. What kind of Madhya Pradesh we want to give to our children we have to decide in this election," PM Modi concluded in his speech.

The voting for the state assembly elections will take place on November 28. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.