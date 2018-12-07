What Exit Polls predict for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

The results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 is set to be declared on December 11. But ahead of the counting of votes, the exit polls by different agencies were released on Friday evening, after polling concluded in Telangana and Rajasthan.
The exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, however, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to retain power despite a multi-corner contest against the likes of the Telugu Desam Party, the Congress and the BJP.
Here’s what different exit polls say about different states:
Madhya Pradesh:
|Agencies
|BJP
|Congress
|BSP
|Others
|CNX
|126
|89
|06
|09
|AXIS
|111
|113
|00
|06
|JAN KI BAAT
|118
|105
|00
|07
|CSDS
|94
|126
|00
|10
Rajasthan:
|Agencies
|BJP
|Congress
|BSP
|Others
|CNX
|85
|105
|02
|07
|AXIS
|63
|130
|00
|06
|JAN KI BAAT
|93
|91
|00
|15
Chhattisgarh:
|Agencies
|BJP
|Congress
|BSP
|Others
|CNX
|46
|35
|07
|02
|AXIS
|26
|60
|00
|04
|CSDS
|52
|35
|00
|03
|MY PACE
|38
|48
|00
|06
Telangana:
|Agencies
|TRS
|Cong+TDP
|BJP
|CNX
|66
|37
|07
|JAN KI BAAT
|58
|45
|06
Though the exit polls are out, the actual results will only be known after counting of votes on December 11. While the BJP has exhumed confidence of retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh as well as Rajasthan, the Congress has claimed that it is sure of making a comeback in all the three states. The BJP, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, and the Congress is looking to ride on the anti-incumbency factor to make a comeback in the state. In Rajasthan, the picture seems to be repeating the pattern of alternate parties in power every Assembly term. However, in Telangana, both the BJP and the Congress seems to have failed to dent the prospects of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to retain power in the southern state.