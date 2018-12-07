हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

What Exit Polls predict for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

The results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 is set to be declared on December 11.

What Exit Polls predict for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

The results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 is set to be declared on December 11. But ahead of the counting of votes, the exit polls by different agencies were released on Friday evening, after polling concluded in Telangana and Rajasthan.

The exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, however, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to retain power despite a multi-corner contest against the likes of the Telugu Desam Party, the Congress and the BJP.

Here’s what different exit polls say about different states:

Madhya Pradesh:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others
CNX 126 89 06 09
AXIS 111 113 00 06
JAN KI BAAT 118 105 00 07
CSDS 94 126 00 10

 

Rajasthan:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others
CNX 85 105 02 07
AXIS 63 130 00 06
JAN KI BAAT 93 91 00 15
         

Chhattisgarh:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others
CNX 46 35 07 02
AXIS 26 60 00 04
CSDS 52 35 00 03
MY PACE 38 48 00 06

Telangana:

Agencies TRS Cong+TDP BJP
CNX 66 37 07
JAN KI BAAT 58 45 06

 

Though the exit polls are out, the actual results will only be known after counting of votes on December 11. While the BJP has exhumed confidence of retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh as well as Rajasthan, the Congress has claimed that it is sure of making a comeback in all the three states. The BJP, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, and the Congress is looking to ride on the anti-incumbency factor to make a comeback in the state. In Rajasthan, the picture seems to be repeating the pattern of alternate parties in power every Assembly term. However, in Telangana, both the BJP and the Congress seems to have failed to dent the prospects of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to retain power in the southern state.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly elections exit pollsAssembly elections 2018 exit pollsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly elections 2018Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch