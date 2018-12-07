What Exit Polls predict for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

The results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections 2018 is set to be declared on December 11. But ahead of the counting of votes, the exit polls by different agencies were released on Friday evening, after polling concluded in Telangana and Rajasthan.

The exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well as Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, however, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to retain power despite a multi-corner contest against the likes of the Telugu Desam Party, the Congress and the BJP.

Here’s what different exit polls say about different states:

Madhya Pradesh:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others CNX 126 89 06 09 AXIS 111 113 00 06 JAN KI BAAT 118 105 00 07 CSDS 94 126 00 10

Rajasthan:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others CNX 85 105 02 07 AXIS 63 130 00 06 JAN KI BAAT 93 91 00 15

Chhattisgarh:

Agencies BJP Congress BSP Others CNX 46 35 07 02 AXIS 26 60 00 04 CSDS 52 35 00 03 MY PACE 38 48 00 06

Telangana: