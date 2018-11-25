Why launch personal attacks on my parents? PM Narendra Modi questions Congress leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Congress leaders for making personal attacks on his parents. He claimed that he had never made personal attacks on anyone's family members.

"We never make any personal attacks on anyone's family. We criticized the post they held. But why are Congress leaders making personal attacks on my mother and father,

he said while addressing a rally in Vidisha.

He also said that Congress is indulging in abuse as they are not left with issues to discuss. "After my mother, they (Congress) have dragged the name of my father, who left this world 30 years ago, in politics," he said.

The PM was responding to a remark by Congress leader and former Union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar who said no one knows Modi's background. ''While people know about the five generations of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who knows about the background of PM Modi,'' Muttemwar said.

Muttemwar's statement comes after Congress MP Raj Babbar said that the value of the Rupee had fallen and touched the age of the PM's mother. Hitting back at Babbar, Modi had said: "My mother who does not even know the 'R' of Rajniti is being dragged into the political arena and is being abused."