assembly elections 2018

Won't give or take support from BJP, BSP and JCC will form govt in Chhattisgarh: Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi exuded confidence in the alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Saturday said that his party Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) will neither support the Bhartiya Janata Party nor will take their support from them for the upcoming polls in Chhattisgarh. 

Ajit Jogi also exuded confidence in the alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. "Neither will I extend support to BJP nor take support from them. Our alliance (Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and BSP) is capable of forming a government," Ajit Jogi said.

He had earlier also said that the fight in the state is between his alliance and the BJP and not the Congress. "It is a one-on-one contest between the JCC(J)-BSP alliance and the ruling BJP and we will definitely win the election," Jogi said.

Jogi, who is the chief ministerial face of the alliance, said: "We are fighting the Congress and the BJP tooth and nail and our alliance will severely harm the poll prospects of both parties," Jogi said.

He also said that while he will fight the Congress tooth and nail, he will not speak against the Gandhi family, with whom he shared warm relations during his long tenure in the grand old party.

he former chief minister belongs to the Satnami sect, which has a decent presence in the state. He had released his party's manifesto on stamp paper for the state Assembly polls challenging the ruling BJP, and the Congress to do the same. "If I don't fulfil promises made in it, I can be sent to jail," he had said.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be held in two phases -- on November 12 and 20 -- and the results will be announced on December 11. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003. 

