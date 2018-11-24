हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies in 5 Madhya Pradesh cities on Saturday

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is going to polls on November 28 while the results will be declared on December 11. 

Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies in 5 Madhya Pradesh cities on Saturday

Bhopal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Saturday hold multiple public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister is scheduled to address the rallies in Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

On Wednesday, Adityanath said since the Congress did not work in the interest of farmers, it should be disbanded as wished by Mahatma Gandhi.

In a veiled reference to veteran Congressman Digvijay Singh, while addressing a gathering at Narsinghar, the UP CM said a Congress leader's name had cropped up in a Naxal-related case.

The Congress, which is in opposition in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, has not declared its chief ministerial face to take on BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state.

assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

