हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath warns of surgical strike if Masood Azhar threatens Ram Temple

Speaking at a rally, the Uttar Pradesh CM said BJP is committed to cause of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Yogi Adityanath warns of surgical strike if Masood Azhar threatens Ram Temple
IANS Photo

Vijaynagar, Rajasthan: Hot on the campaigning trail ahead of December 7 elections in Rajasthan, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that India would eliminate Masood Azhar in a surgical strike if he threatens the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a rally, the Uttar Pradesh CM said BJP is committed to cause of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "If Masood Azhar threatens us over Ram temple then in a second surgical strike, terrorists like him will be eliminated," he said. "Even his masters will not be able to save him."

Last week, Masood Azhar - chief of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed - had reportedly warned of widespread attacks if the Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya. While Zee News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the threat, several news report claimed that the JeM chief had released an audio in which he had issued his most-recent threat.

In an apparent response to such reports, Adityanath said that nothing can deter BJP and Hindus from the construction of the temple.

The issue of Ram Temple is being repeatedly raked up ahead of state assembly elections in the country with Adityanath repeatedly highlighting how it is of significant importance for his party.

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathMasood AzharJaish-e-MohammedJeMRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly election 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close