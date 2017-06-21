close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australia to resume airstrikes against Islamic State targets soon

Mark Binskin says the warplanes had been occupied recently supporting Iraqi security forces in retaking the city of Mosul. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 12:42

Canberra: Australia's defence chief says Australian F/A-18F Super Hornets will soon resume airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria after operations were suspended as precaution because a US fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane earlier this week.

Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin says the six Australian warplanes suspended operations in Syria while the Australians examined what was happening in what he had described as a "complex piece of airspace" over Syria.

He told reporters in the Australian capital Canberra: "It won't be long before you start to see the operations again." Binskin says the warplanes had been occupied recently supporting Iraqi security forces in retaking the city of Mosul. 

TAGS

AustraliaairstrikesIslamic stateSyriaMark Binskin

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

JD(U) to support NDA&#039;s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind
BiharIndia

JD(U) to support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath...

North East

Governor leads yoga day celebrations in Mizoram

International Yoga Day 2017: Do you know which is Narendra Modi&#039;s favourite method of meditation? PM&#039;s yoga teacher reveals all
India

International Yoga Day 2017: Do you know which is Narendra...

India

Former judge SC Karnan taken to Kolkata by West Bengal Poli...

India

Justice Karnan a 'rotten egg' in the judicial sys...

HaryanaPunjab

Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Haryana and Punj...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video